Delphy Trading Down 9.1% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Delphy has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

