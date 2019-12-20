Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.62 ($62.35).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €68.04 ($79.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.29. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52 week high of €66.72 ($77.58).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

