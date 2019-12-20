Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DCPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

DCPH stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

