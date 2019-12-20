DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 6.5%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 139,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 211,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DavidsTea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.