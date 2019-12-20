Datacoin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $17,123.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005559 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001301 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012081 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053866 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

