Daniel P. Phd Gold Buys 18,750 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.