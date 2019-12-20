Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 5% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.16, 262,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 385% from the average session volume of 54,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAC. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

