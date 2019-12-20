Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $175.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.20.

DHR stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $151.77. 483,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

