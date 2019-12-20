DAEX (DAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $605,718.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. DAEX has a total market cap of $932,113.00 and $605,718.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.57 or 0.06628063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00028303 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

