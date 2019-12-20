DA Davidson Raises Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to $49.00

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CATM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cardtronics by 393.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.