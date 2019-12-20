DA Davidson Raises Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to $49.00

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CATM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,550. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.
In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cardtronics by 393.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
