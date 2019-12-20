CVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

