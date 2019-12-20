Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Sells 20,732 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CUE stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $367.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
