Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Sells 20,732 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $367.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

