Cryptopay Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.35 million and $6.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.23 or 0.06650282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

