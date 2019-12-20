Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0378 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Crown has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and C-CEX. Crown has a total market capitalization of $894,512.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.16 or 0.02620561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00547267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001057 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,657,647 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, C-CEX, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.