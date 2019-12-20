Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Tops $14.24 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Credits has a market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $468,375.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LBank, CoinBene and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,982,174 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Gate.io, LBank, COSS, IDEX, CoinBene, Mercatox, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

