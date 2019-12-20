Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.14 and last traded at $102.53, 214 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

