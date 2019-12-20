Cred (LBA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.77 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $37.77 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.