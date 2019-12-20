Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $456.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Cowen has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cowen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cowen by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

