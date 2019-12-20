Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Receives $2.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVIA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Covia by 3,202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covia by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600,107 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 273.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,587 shares during the last quarter.

Covia stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Covia has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.34.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

