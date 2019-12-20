COVA Hits Market Capitalization of $565,233.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $565,233.00 and $745,250.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

