County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICBK. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.75. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.