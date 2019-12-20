Counterparty Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Counterparty has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00019833 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $299.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,197.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.02616320 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00547733 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,401 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.