Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Given New $24.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $24.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after buying an additional 846,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 57.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 613,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cosan by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

