Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 194,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,354. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.