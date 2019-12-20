Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,052.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

