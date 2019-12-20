ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,207. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $525.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.30 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. Also, CEO David J. Stetson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,625.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.