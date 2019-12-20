Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm Sells 10,009 Shares

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Charles Schemm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $377,958.40.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 35.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

