Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,061. The firm has a market cap of $854.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth $111,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter worth $375,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

