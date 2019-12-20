Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,975.07

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,975.07 and traded as low as $1,868.00. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,875.00, with a volume of 2,395,410 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.27) price objective (down from GBX 2,255 ($29.66)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,902.50 ($25.03).

The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,947.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,975.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Group plc will post 8970.6003333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

