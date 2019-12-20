Comparing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Marvell Technology Group (NYSE:MRVL)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 1 10 0 2.75 Marvell Technology Group 0 4 20 0 2.83

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $18.32, indicating a potential downside of 31.66%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. STMicroelectronics pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Marvell Technology Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 11.20% 16.11% 9.36% Marvell Technology Group -16.47% 3.59% 2.57%

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Marvell Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.66 billion 2.49 $1.29 billion $1.43 18.75 Marvell Technology Group $2.87 billion 6.10 -$179.09 million $0.85 30.65

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology Group. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats STMicroelectronics on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

