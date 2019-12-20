Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $13,256,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 458,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 342,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 785,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $44.07. 1,521,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,172,572. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.