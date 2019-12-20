Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Columbia India Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.32. 18,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

