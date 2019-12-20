Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, approximately 8,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 64,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

