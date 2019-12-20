Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of CIGI opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

