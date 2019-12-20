CoinFi Price Hits $0.0013 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $255,144.00 and approximately $22,387.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.01181104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120236 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

