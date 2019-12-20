CoinFi (COFI) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cobinhood and FCoin. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $328,176.00 and approximately $555,373.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

