Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

MIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

