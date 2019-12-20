Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 7,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,083. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

