Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc to Issue None Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
Shares of RQI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.05.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile
