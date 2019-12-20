Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc to Issue None Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of RQI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.57. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

