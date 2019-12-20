Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of LDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

