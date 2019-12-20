Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.12. 44,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

