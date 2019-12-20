Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 268,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,017. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.