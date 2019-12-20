Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

FOF opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

