Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 9.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.49, 165,592 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 133,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 198,711 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

