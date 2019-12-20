Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,420 ($18.68) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,450 ($19.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.92) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,659 ($21.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,473.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,397.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.