Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 250,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $472.91 million, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.