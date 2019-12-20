Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $409.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.32. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

