Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0190

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, ABCC, Huobi and Gate.io. Civic has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, Huobi, Livecoin, Liqui, ABCC, Poloniex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

