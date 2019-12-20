City of London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:CTY)

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CTY opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.59. City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.50 ($5.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.30.
