City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.50

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 244713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

The stock has a market cap of $195.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.67.

Get City Merchants High Yield Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.